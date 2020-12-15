That’s a wrap on Holiday Hope 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Another year of our Holiday Hope toy drive has wrapped, and now presents are on their way to families in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Monday night, WSAV hosted our finale event at Grayson Stadium with our partners at the Salvation Army of Savannah and Bluffton Self Help.

One of the biggest donations of the night came from Grainger Honda.

“We just had a tremendous response in spite of the coronavirus and everything going on out there in the world today. people are just so generous,” said Mark Grainger, dealership owner. “We had a tremendous outpouring of support and, of course, all of our people got behind it.”

The Savannah and Lowcountry Honda dealers collect hundreds of toys each year.

“Everybody loves Christmas, and this year is special,” Grainger said. “There are a lot of kids that are probably going to be going without, and hopefully these will get into the right homes and to the right children and help make their Christmas.”

Participating Walmart, Pride Pools, The Boathouse and Arrowhead Clinic locations also accepted toy donations during the two-week Holiday Hope toy drive.

Members of the Savannah Ballet Theatre were on site to help us unload toys. They’ll be joining us again on Christmas Day with a special performance of “The Nutcracker” airing on WSAV.

And of course, Santa Claus was also at the finale to spread some holiday cheer.

WSAV would like to thank everyone who donated this year. Your generosity and efforts will help give local children a great Christmas.