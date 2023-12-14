SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over 2,000 children now have presents to go under the tree, all thanks to donations to the Salvation Army.

“Kids are going to wake up on Christmas morning and they’re going to know that somebody cares,” said Major Jason Smith with the Salvation Army.

2,106 will have Christmas presents under their tree after the Salvation Army’s toy drop on Thursday.

“Just living in a community that is so generous enables the Salvation Army to give these toys to kids right in our community,” said Smith.

He added that their whole operation wouldn’t be possible without their donations.

“Those who can afford to give, we ask those folks to dig deep because there’s people that’s counting on us,” said Smith.

Some choose to give in other ways — Megan Fraser says she’s inspired to volunteer because of her own children’s Christmas morning joy.

“I want to see that same joy in everybody else’s eyes,” said Fraser. “To see the Christmas spirit come alive in everybody and if we can give that hope and that joy to other people that’s why we do this and that’s why it’s so special to us.”

Bikes of all sizes, toys for all ages, and clothes and food were given out to families in need.

“Salvation Army has been providing Christmas gifts for well over 100 years,” said Smith. “Specifically our angel tree program started in 1979, so from then to now the Salvation Army is dedicated to making sure that kids wake up on Christmas morning with toys under the tree.”

These families had to apply ahead of time to receive, so if you missed out there’s always next year.