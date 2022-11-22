SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – ‘Tis the season of giving.

WSAV is working to make sure every child in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry has a gift under the tree this Christmas through our Holiday Hope campaign.

We’ve partnered with local businesses that will serve as drop-off locations for new and unwrapped toys.

You can also drop off donations at WSAV’s studio at 1430 E Victory Drive.

Other locations:

OD Crab House (1915 E Victory Dr K, Savannah)

The Boathouse (5279 SC-170, Ridgeland, SC)

Southern Motors Honda (10300 Abercorn St, Savannah)

Clearwave Fiber (Moses Jackson Community Center – 1410 Richards Street, Savannah)

The Soapery (320 W Broughton Street, Savannah)

VEL Coffee (1508 Bull Street, Savannah)

Pride Pools (I-95 and Highway 204 – 11 Gateway Blvd S Suite 2, Savannah)

Dyess Heating & Air (124 Persimmon Street Bluffton, SC)

Antioch Educational Center (7557 W Main St Ridgeland, SC)

John Paul II Catholic School (4211 Okatie Hwy, Ridgeland, SC)

Be sure to join us on Dec. 15 at Grayson Stadium for our finale. We’ll be taking donations and celebrating Holiday Hope.