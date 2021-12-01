LIST: Toy drop-off locations for Holiday Hope 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The holiday season is here, and WSAV is working to make sure every child in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry has a gift under the tree this Christmas.

We’ve partnered once again with The Salvation Army of Savannah and Bluffton Self Help for our Holiday Hope.

The campaign will serve thousands of children in the area, but we need your help. Below, find a list of locations where you can drop off toy donations.

Savannah WSAV Studios – 1430 E. Victory Dr Arrowhead Clinic – 7205 Hodgson Memorial Dr Pride Pools – 11 Gateway Blvd S. Ste 2 Walmart – 6000 Ogeechee Rd Walmart – 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd Walmart – 14030 Abercorn St

Claxton Pride Pools – 7049 Hwy 280W

Pooler Walmart – 160 Pooler Pkwy

Rincon Walmart – 434 S Columbia Ave

Whitemarsh/Wilmington Islands Walmart – 4725 US-80 E

Beaufort Walmart – 350 Robert Smalls Pkwy

Bluffton Walmart – 4 Bluffton Rd

Hardeeville Walmart – 4400 US-278

Hilton Head Island Walmart – 25 Pembroke Dr

Lady’s Island Walmart – 265 Sea Island Pkwy



Learn more about the toy donation campaign at wsav.com/holidayhope.