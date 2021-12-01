LIST: Toy drop-off locations for Holiday Hope 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The holiday season is here, and WSAV is working to make sure every child in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry has a gift under the tree this Christmas.
We’ve partnered once again with The Salvation Army of Savannah and Bluffton Self Help for our Holiday Hope.
The campaign will serve thousands of children in the area, but we need your help. Below, find a list of locations where you can drop off toy donations.
- Savannah
- WSAV Studios – 1430 E. Victory Dr
- Arrowhead Clinic – 7205 Hodgson Memorial Dr
- Pride Pools – 11 Gateway Blvd S. Ste 2
- Walmart – 6000 Ogeechee Rd
- Walmart – 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd
- Walmart – 14030 Abercorn St
- Claxton
- Pride Pools – 7049 Hwy 280W
- Pooler
- Walmart – 160 Pooler Pkwy
- Rincon
- Walmart – 434 S Columbia Ave
- Whitemarsh/Wilmington Islands
- Walmart – 4725 US-80 E
- Beaufort
- Walmart – 350 Robert Smalls Pkwy
- Bluffton
- Walmart – 4 Bluffton Rd
- Hardeeville
- Walmart – 4400 US-278
- Hilton Head Island
- Walmart – 25 Pembroke Dr
- Lady’s Island
- Walmart – 265 Sea Island Pkwy
Learn more about the toy donation campaign at wsav.com/holidayhope.