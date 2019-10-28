Holiday Hope 2019: Letter from Tina and Ben

Dear Friends:

Christmas will be here before we know it and many families will struggle to put something under the tree for their children. Thankfully, experience has taught us that the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will rise to meet the challenges of those in need.

Please stand with WSAV, The Salvation Army and Bluffton Self Help to provide toys for our children who might otherwise go without this year. The new, unwrapped toys you collect will stay right here in our region and help create lasting memories. Thank you for helping with this effort and being an example of caring and love.

Sincerely,

Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger

WSAV News 3 On Your Side