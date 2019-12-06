Holiday Hope: Help WSAV ‘Stuff the Bus’ with toy donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year, we’re taking Holiday Hope up a notch.

WSAV’s Ben Katko is hopping on a school bus Friday, starting at 5 p.m., and will be on there for 24 hours until it’s filled to the brim with toy donations.

We’ve stuffed boxes and boats before — but never a bus! Come on out to the Highway 17 Walmart (6000 Ogeechee Road) to drop off a toy and say “Hey” to Katko while you’re at it.

If you’re not familiar with Holiday Hope, each year, WSAV holds a toy drive campaign with The Salvation Army of Savannah and Bluffton Self Help.

Starting in October, families in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry who may need some extra help during the holidays can apply to receive assistance. Then, right after Thanksgiving, the toy collections begin.

Thank you to those of you who have already donated. You’re sure to make the season brighter for some deserving kids.