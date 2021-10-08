Holiday Hope applications start Monday for Georgia residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is once again teaming up with The Salvation Army of Savannah and Bluffton Self Help for our Holiday Hope campaign.

Though the toy drive won’t begin for a few months, applications open for some residents on Monday, Oct. 11.

Georgia residents can apply for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree online. In-person applications will be held from Monday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Oct. 29, at 3000 Bee Road in Savannah.

The last day for applications is Saturday, Nov. 27.

Anyone with questions can call the Angel Tree hotline at 912-352-8366.

As for South Carolina residents, applications won’t begin until November. Keep an eye on wsav.com/holidayhope for details.