Holiday Hope: 2020 applications open, where to donate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the holiday season just around the corner, WSAV is preparing for our annual Holiday Hope campaign.

The goal: to ensure every child in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry has a gift this Christmas.

For two decades, WSAV has teamed with The Salvation Army of Savannah to collect toys for more than 7,000 children in our Georgia communities. We are once again partnering with Bluffton Self-Help to serve South Carolinians.

We encourage families in need to sign up so that their children can be served by the Holiday Hope program this holiday season.

Scroll down to view participating Walmart locations where you can drop off toys starting Monday, Nov. 30.

How to apply

In Georgia:

Applicants can provide the necessary documents to complete the application process at the TSA Community Center (3000 Bee Road in Savannah).

The Salvation Army will need certain information to determine qualification, including (but not limited to) a photo ID, proof of residence (lease, utility bill or mail received from the school district or other government agency).

Examples of documents needed for each child may include but are not limited to: birth certificate, official custody or guardianship papers, clothing and shoe sizes, and a toy wish for each child.

No private information is shared with the public.

For any further information, call the Salvation Army of Savannah Community Center at 912-352-7584.

Salvation Army’s toy distribution is scheduled for Dec. 16 to 18.

In South Carolina:

Bluffton Self Help is holding drive-thru registration from Oct. 19 to Nov. 20 behind their facility (39 Sheridan Park Circle). Residents in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties are eligible to register children 12 years of age or younger.

Registration is available on Mondays from 3 to 6 p.m. (the only time a Spanish speaking translator will be on-site) and Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks are required for drivers and any passengers in each car.

Applicants must have:

Photo ID

Current utility bill OR 2020 government benefit award letter

Birth certificate(s) for any child/children that did not receive toys in 2019

If legal guardian, bring proof of guardianship or custodial papers

Contact Julia Violi at julia@blufftonselfhelp.org or call 843-757-8000 option 3 with any questions.

Bluffton Self-Help will start distributing toys in early December through Dec. 16.

Where to give

Toy collection will run from Monday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Dec. 14. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, WSAV will not hold in-person toy drives from Walmart this year.

But we will have boxes at the following particpiating Walmart locations, making it easy to give:

Ogeechee Road

Montgomery Crossroads

Whitemarsh Island (one entrance)

Southside Abercorn Street

Rincon

Pooler

Hardeeville

Bluffton

Hilton Head Island (one entrance)

Beaufort

Lady’s Island

Due to social distancing standards, WSAV is unable to host our traditional phone banks. But we will host our on-air and in-person Holiday Hope Finale Toy Collection event from Grayson Stadium on Monday, Dec. 14 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Thanks for celebrating the giving season with WSAV and our partners.