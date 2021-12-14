Coastal Sunrise’s Ben Katko and Kyle Dennis shop online for Holiday Hope

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Coastal Sunrise’s Ben Katko and Kyle Dennis teamed up to do some online shopping to benefit Holiday Hope, WSAV’s annual toy drive to provide new toys for local children during the holiday.

Ben and Kyle jumped on their computers and surfed over to Walmart.com. There, the two started piling the toys into their virtual shopping carts.

They spent around $1,500 from the WSAV credit card on the purchases.

The toys will go to Bluffton Self Help and Salvation Army Savannah as part of the station’s donation to Holiday Hope.

WSAV invites you to attend the Holiday Hope Finale Tuesday evening.

Join the News 3 team in South Carolina at Bluffton Self Help (39 Sheridan Park Cir in Bluffton) or in Georgia in the Grayson Stadium parking lot (1401 E Victory Dr in Savannah) between 4 and 6:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to visit and drop off a new and unwrapped gift for area children in need.