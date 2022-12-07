BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Nearly 800 families have already signed up for Bluffton Self Help’s Christmas toy donation drive, and that number is expected to grow to as many as 1,500.

The charity has enlisted some volunteer elves to make sure all the shelves and hearts are full this Christmas.

“It’s unbelievable. I just think back to when my kids were little and it’s great to give back,” said Kim Barc, a first-year volunteer with Bluffton Self Help.

Nearly 300 volunteers have been stacking the shelves and checking all the lists twice to make sure there’s a little something for the families already signed up for help this holiday

“There’s so much good that’s done for everybody in the community — even the children. There’s nothing better than providing toys for children at Christmas,” said Mary Lynda Bianchi, who’s volunteering for her fourth year.

Dona McCulloch, another fourth-year volunteer, said giving back is fulfilling.

“And I love to see people smile and look happy when they leave. So that’s a good thing,” she added.

That’s a sentiment echoed by the folks in Colleton River. The development came bearing gifts — bags full of pajamas for the hundreds of kids in need.

“We try to give what the children in this area need and want and families deserve. Every child deserves a smile on Christmas,” said Bridgette Timbo with Colleton River.

“It’s really a community-wide effort,” said Michelle Warner. “Colleton is just one of many communities that likes to help. Just to come in and see how many people are coming in and paying it forward is amazing.”

Parents will get the opportunity to visit the toy shop and pick out each toy and book for their own family. They get to play Santa even as the big guy in red keeps a close eye on everyone.

“Santa would love this shop,” said Bianchi. “He would be so proud of everyone in Bluffton and everyone at Bluffton Self Help for doing what they do.

“Maybe he will come and visit? You never know.”

Bluffton Self Help can still use donations for children ages 9-12, including soccer and basketballs, toys, books and clothes.

WSAV has partnered with the charity for our Holiday Hope campaign. For a list of drop-off locations and gift ideas, visit wsav.com/holidayhope.