Applications available for 2019 Holiday Hope

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time once again for Holiday Hope, a campaign to ensure every child in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry has a gift this Christmas.

Like previous years, WSAV has teamed up with The Salvation Army of Savannah and Bluffton Self Help to collect toys for thousands of children in our area.

Leading up to the holidays, families can sign up at various times and locations to receive assistance.

From Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 19 families can sign-up at the Salvation Army by appointment only.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the United Way at 211 or 912-651-7730. Once your appointment is made, you can go to their location at 3000 Bee Road in Savannah.

There are also chances for families to sign up in the Lowcountry, at Bluffton Self Help, starting Monday, Oct. 14 and ending Friday, Dec. 13.

The organization is located at 39 Sheridan Park Circle. Call 843-757-8000 with questions.

TO SIGN UP, PLEASE BRING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

• Valid Photo ID (Must bring ONE of the following in applicant’s name: State Identification, Passport, VISA)

• Proof of Residency (Must bring ONE of the following in applicant’s name: Current Lease, Utility Bill from August or Sept. 2019, Official mail received in August or Sept. 2019)

• Birth certificates or official shot records for all children being registered (Consulate cards, i.e. matriculate may be used.)

• Proof of Custody (Official custody papers if applicant is not the biological parent)

• Proof of Need (Must bring ONE of the following in applicant’s name: Section 8 or HUD Lease Documents, current Medicaid Eligibility letter, Current Benefits Letter SNAP/TANF showing benefit amounts).

• Proof of Income (Must fit within 125% of 2019 HHS Poverty Guidelines and bring ONE of the following: recent pay stub, social security/disability letter, child support payments, or current benefits letter from Department of Family and Children Services that shows benefit amounts)