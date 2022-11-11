Holiday Hope & Toys for Tots Events

Date Location Address
11/25/2022 OD Crab House 1915 Easy Victory Drive, Savannah, 31404
11/28/2022 The Boathouse 405 Squire Pope Rd., Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
11/29/2022 Southern Motors Honda 10300 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31406
11/30/2022 TBD TBD
12/1/2022 The Soapery 320 W. Broughton St., Savannah, GA 31401 (Downtown Savannah)
12/5/2022 VEL-Savannah 1508 Bull St., Savannah, GA
12/6/2022 Pride Pools 11 Gateway Blvd. S. Suite 2 (I-95 & Hwy. 204)
12/7/2022 Dyess Air & Plumbing 124 Persimmon St., Bluffton, SC
12/8/2022 Antioch Educational Center 7557 W. Main Street, Ridgeland, SC 29936
12/12/2022 Lowcountry Finale – John Paul II School 4211 Okatie Hwy (170), Okatie, SC 29936
12/13/2022 Lowcountry Distribution
12/14/2022 Savannah Finale Day TBD
12/16/2022 Savannah Distribution

