Holiday Hope & Toys for Tots Events

|Date
|Location
|Address
|11/25/2022
|OD Crab House
|1915 Easy Victory Drive, Savannah, 31404
|11/28/2022
|The Boathouse
|405 Squire Pope Rd., Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
|11/29/2022
|Southern Motors Honda
|10300 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31406
|11/30/2022
|TBD
|TBD
|12/1/2022
|The Soapery
|320 W. Broughton St., Savannah, GA 31401 (Downtown Savannah)
|12/5/2022
|VEL-Savannah
|1508 Bull St., Savannah, GA
|12/6/2022
|Pride Pools
|11 Gateway Blvd. S. Suite 2 (I-95 & Hwy. 204)
|12/7/2022
|Dyess Air & Plumbing
|124 Persimmon St., Bluffton, SC
|12/8/2022
|Antioch Educational Center
|7557 W. Main Street, Ridgeland, SC 29936
|12/12/2022
|Lowcountry Finale – John Paul II School
|4211 Okatie Hwy (170), Okatie, SC 29936
|12/13/2022
|Lowcountry Distribution
|12/14/2022
|Savannah Finale Day
|TBD
|12/16/2022
|Savannah Distribution