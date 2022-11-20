SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Nick will be visiting the Hostess City in the coming weeks to celebrate the Christmas season. Here are a few spots you can catch Santa in Savannah.

Oglethorpe Mall photos

Old St. Nick will be at the Oglethorpe Mall’s Macy’s court from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24.

Reservations are available online now, though walk-ups are also accepted.

Visit here for more information.

Sailing with Santa

Savannah Riverboat Cruises will host Santa and his crew from the North Pole on a 1½ hour narrated sightseeing cruise on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26.

Children who bring a new, unwrapped toy will cruise for free, with all donations going to Savannah’s local Greenbrier Children’s Center.

Boarding will take place at noon on River Street to the east of the Hyatt (9 East River Street). Sailing will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $34.95 plus tax and a port fee. Visit here to reserve a ticket.

Breakfast with Santa

Plant Riverside District will host Breakfast with Santa, featuring photos with Santa Claus, holiday music and a holiday breakfast buffet.

The events are happening from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on three Sundays in December — Dec. 4, 11 and 18 — at River Landing (400 W. River Street).

Reservations are required. Pricing is $46 and up for adults and $22 and up for children 2 to 12 years old.

To make reservations, visit this link to Plant Riverside’s website.

Savannah Santa Train

The Coastal Heritage Society is hosting its Savannah Santa Train event on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Georgia State Railroad Museum.

Tickets are available online at $15 per person. CHS members can attend for $12.

Families can take a train ride, participate in crafts and educational activities and visit Santa’s workshop.

Visit here to read more about the event.