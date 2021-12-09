Trustees’ Garden hosts upcoming Christmas Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Trustees’ Garden prepares to host their 2021 Christmas Festival.

The event takes place on December 18th at Savannah’s Keyhoe IronWorks located at 660 E. Broughton Street.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and go through 6:00 p.m.

Organizers say there will be activities for all ages including snow sledding, train rides, bouncy houses and rock climbing.

Santa will be visiting with children from 10:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m.

There will also be music, food trucks, hot cocoa and a Christmas market.

Tickets for the event are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Advance tickets are available at trustees-garden-christmas.eventbrite.com

Or scan this QR code:

Have questions? Email the to info@trusteesgarden.com