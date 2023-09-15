STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Despite a Facebook post saying TMT Farm’s Christmas lights drive-thru would not be returning, the owner tells News 3 they’ll be back next year.

“We can’t stop,” said the owner of TMT Farms, Roy Thompson. “It’s like stopping Christmas and we’re not going to do that.”

After a family meeting last week, TMT Farms announced on Facebook that their longstanding Christmas drive-thru will not return.

“It didn’t take much encouragement to change our minds,” said Thompson.

He says he’s gotten an overwhelming number of calls and messages about their decision, forcing them to rethink.

“They didn’t really ask us to continue it but it was the stories that they told,” said Thompson. “[They say], ‘I’ve come here every year for 20 years we certainly hate to see it go,’ How do you stop something like that?”

For over 20 years TMT Farms offered families a free Christmas outing, paying for maintenance and their $7500 power bill mostly out of pocket — all in the spirit of collecting voluntary donations for families that don’t have as much.

“It’s not about Christmas lights,” said Thompson. “That attracts the people… Those folks that come are going to bring something with them and we can, in turn, give those out so that kids don’t have to wake up without a toy, but mainly they don’t have to wake up without something to eat.”

Donations have never been required, but Thompson says last year brought in 112,000 pounds of food. He says this far outweighs the things that made them quit in the first place, like working to pick up litter or finding decorations destroyed.

“It’s very, very discouraging but when you see those folks coming up to get those toys to get that food, that’s so overwhelming you forget all the other negatives,” said Thompson.

He says his family will try to have a normal holiday season this year, but they’ll come back after Thanksgiving of 2024.