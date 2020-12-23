‘The Savannah Nutcracker’ to air on WSAV Christmas Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV has teamed up with the Savannah Ballet Theatre for a special Christmas Day performance.

“The Savannah Nutcracker,” will air twice on Friday, from 5:30 to 7 a.m. and again from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Viewers can turn on their TV for a holiday escape in the comfort of their own home.

Savannah Ballet Theatre’s professional dancers took their performance across the city guided by Tchaikovsky’s legendary score.

“The Nutcracker is an incredible way to celebrate the holiday season and we are so excited to showcase this virtual production of The Nutcracker through this partnership,” said SBT Board and Video Production Director Jay Jernigan.

“The Nutcracker has become a holiday family tradition for so many and we love that we are able to give these precious memories, thanks to support from the City of Savannah and the WSAV team,” he added.

WSAV is proud to partner with the Savannah Ballet Theatre, the only professional dance company in Savannah and southeast Georgia. Throughout the pandemic, they’ve found creative ways to safely showcase the talent of their dedicated dancers.

“The Savannah Nutcracker” will be available on this page Christmas Day.