Statesboro to hold toy drive in December, take financial burden off parents

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Statesboro is hosting a toy drive starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 15

“All children should get to experience the joy of Christmas,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

McCollar said the goal of the toy drive is to take the financial burden of buying gifts off the shoulders of parents and guardians so that they can focus on making holiday memories with their children.

The toy drive is in partnership with Bulloch County NAACP, the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation.

The city and its partner organizations are asking for donations of toys for children and teens from the ages of one year to 16-years-old. The toys must be new and unwrapped.

“We believe that all children deserve to experience the happiness and excitement of Christmas morning,” Said Delinda Gaskins, the Bulloch County NAACP president.

Gates stressed how the past two years have impacted families negatively.

“It is our desire to ensure that this holiday season will be a joyous, memorable one for local children and their families,” Gates said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Statesboro City Hall on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

After the donations have been collected, the partner organizations will work with local agencies in order to determine who will receive the gifts. Parents and guardians can request a toy by contacting Gaskins at 912-682-4917.