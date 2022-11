SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s that time of the year. The Christmas trees and holiday decorations are going up everywhere.

Wednesday night, Savannah State University got into the spirit. Students and staff gathered for a special lighting of the holiday tree in front of historic Hill Hall, about an hour ago.

Participants also heard remarks from SSU president Kimberly Ballard Washington. The group was treated to cookies, hot chocolate and carols performed by the Wesleyan Gospel Choir.