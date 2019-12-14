Skatefest begins at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Time to strap your ice skates on — Skatefest is here.

Each year the Savannah Civic Center transforms into an ice skating rink for some festive family fun.

Friday marked the start of the nearly monthlong event.

Skate sessions will be held at various times throughout the holiday season, ending on Sunday, Jan. 5. Each lasts an hour and a half.

On weekdays, sessions are held at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. except for the week of Christmas:

Monday, Dec. 23 – 10 a.m., 12, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – closed for Christmas Eve

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – closed for Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 26 – 12, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 – 10 a.m., 12, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Weekend schedules are as follows:

Saturdays – 10 a.m., 12, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Sundays – 12, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Call the Civic Center at 912-651-6615 for more information.