SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It was an emotional day for many as local Alee Shriners helped make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for families in a time of need.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Coastal Empire sent out a call and local Shriners answered.

“Our nobility stepped up with a 48 hour notice and gave thousands of dollars in gifts and different donations monetarily,” said Buddy Grayson, a past potentate with Alee Shriner Temple of Savannah. “By Monday morning, we were getting phone calls from people. ‘How can we help? How much can we give? What do you need?'”

Thirteen families will benefit from their hard work with gifts for all ages.

“Makeup brushes… things that people can use while they’re staying here at the house, as well as things that the kids can have to bless them at Christmas to put a smile on their face,” he said.

The Ronald McDonald House in Savannah provides over 4,300 family night stays every year at just 176 steps away from the doors of Memorial Health.

CEO Billy Sorochak says giving these families a sense of normalcy is important, especially during this time of year.

“There is no worrying about work. They’re not worrying about transportation. They’re not worried about what’s on TV or what football teams are winning what night. Right now, they’re worrying about their child across the street. When we get to do these things, whether it’s an evening meal or just having an area of respite for them, it makes a difference,” Sorochak says.

It was an emotional moment for the men who stepped up to make sure families knew this Christmas would be merry after all.

“To know that our people will step up to that call and that we will go above and beyond to help out a child… it is very emotional for me,” Grayson said.

Families will be given the opportunity to pick through the presents ahead of Christmas day.