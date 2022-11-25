POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Shoppers packed the Tanger Outlets Friday hoping to snag the best deal to put under the tree. However, some shoppers say they are trying to keep their spending under control this year.

Delienda Strickland said she is trying to save as much as she can this holiday season.

“It’s definitely save more because you know through COVID issues, you know, we’ve had problems with money, and working, and sickness in the family so we’re really looking for really good deals,” Strickland said. “You know that’s one thing is saving the money.”

April Jackson said in the past she was open to spending more, but this Christmas, things are going to be a little bit different.

“Definitely I think that um previous years, the economy, before COVID hit, we were definitely spending more and not penny pinching so much but now, as Hunter said I feel like the economy is so bad and the prices are so high everyone’s trying to save money,” Jackson said.

And if you are trying to find deals and save, shoppers say it is best to compare prices in store than online, and think before you buy

Hunter Bragg said it best to wait for the better deals to come around.

“Don’t be compulsive, actually just think about it, just wait, and like I said don’t jump the gun,” Bragg said.