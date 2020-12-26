Savannah alderwoman’s Kwanzaa Krawl highlights local restaurants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah alderwoman has teamed up with local restaurants for a new holiday event, Kwanzaa Krawl.

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter says this seven-night event “is a revival of sorts,” aimed at increasing economic activity for Black-owned restaurants.

There were a disproportionate number of Black-owned establishments awarded funds through the CARES Act, the alderwoman said. Of the more than 50 businesses, one was Jamaican and one was African-American.

“That was irresponsible, unfair and unacceptable,” she said.

So each night of the Kwanzaa Krawl — from Saturday, Dec. 26, to Friday, Jan. 1 — a different restaurant will serve as the host site.

Historians, Dr. Amir Jamal Toure and Lillian Baptiste will also offer a presentation of the meaning of each of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, with demonstrations. Local artists and nonprofits will be highlighted during the event as well.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day holiday celebrating African American culture. Kwanzaa was conceived in 1966 in response to riots in the segregated Black neighborhood of Watts in Los Angeles.

“In the face of increased homicide in Savannah among our Black youth, particularly boys and men, I thought it would be fitting to highlight African American culture on a broader stage, to remind our young men and women of how valuable they are to society, evoke love and help them to understand the responsibility they have to our ancestors who fought for so many of the freedoms they enjoy today,” Gibson-Carter stated.

Take a look below through the seven principles — and the restaurants, artists and nonprofits that will be featured. Anyone is welcome to participate in Kwanzaa Krawl.

Reservations aren’t necessary but space may be limited. Due to COVID-19, physical distance and masks will be required.

Gibson-Carter plans to host Kwanzaa Krawl each year.