SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Santa rolled into Savannah Thursday to bring some Christmas cheer to children spending the holiday in the hospital.

The jolly old elf and a few of his friends delivered toys to kids at the Duane and Cynthia Willett children’s hospital in Savannah. However, the toys didn’t come from the north pole they were donated to Savannah Fire’s Wingman Savannah MC and Abate District 13.

“Unfortunately, being firefighters, we come here a lot. We ride with ambulances, drop people off or what have you, and we’ve all got kids,” Savannah firefighter Kennith Roundy said. “I’ve got two girls. My buddy’s here, and he’s got twin sons. And we just kept thinking about it, and kids don’t want to be here and they’re here and what could we do during the holiday season, even just to make them smile, give them 10 minutes of fun, anything.”

The firefighters collected the toys and money to buy more toys during their annual fundraiser run earlier in December.