‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’: When it airs and where to watch

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER — Pictured: (l-r) Front Row: Hermey, Rudolph, Head Elf, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, Santa Claus (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve been counting down the days until you can snuggle up in front of the beloved Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” you won’t have to wait long.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air several times on Disney cable channel Freeform as part of the “25 Days of Christmas” on the following air dates:

  • Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. EST
  • Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5:40 p.m. EST
  • Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. EST
  • Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. EST
  • Thursday, Dec. 24 at 8:50 p.m. EST
  • Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. EST

The holiday lineup also includes “Frosty the Snowman,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Love Actually,” “Home Alone” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” among others.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

