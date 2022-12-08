RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A special Christmas lights display in Ridgeland is honoring a little boy taken too soon.

Buddy and Chelsea Brendlen have put up a massive lights display at their Ridgeland home for 25 years. Hundreds of cars drive through each year to enjoy some Christmas cheer.

On Saturday Santa will be making an appearance at their “Christmas Wish for Caring Hearts” event.

This year that event will raise money for the family of DeAndre Robinson. Robinson was playing in his grandmother’s home Dec. 28 of last year when he was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

The display is up through Christmas but Santa will only be there Saturday. Everyone is welcome to come to the home on Driggers Lane in Ridgeland from 6 until 8 that evening.

“We started just for our kids to enjoy the Christmas season and the holiday lights. And it’s just grown since then,” Chelsea said. That fun for kids has now grown into a winter wonderland with more than 100,000 lights.

“It is the community,” Chelsea said. “Every year they start asking what we are doing different, what we are adding. People tell us how much joy it brings to them it’s just enough to keep you doing it every year.”

There are elves on planes, trains and automobiles. All allowing you to travel back in time.

This couple will always be on Santa’s nice list. Not just because they make his holiday sparkle, but because they work to bring a little bit of joy to everyone’s season.

“Who doesn’t like Christmas?” Chelsea asked. “It is a good time, everyone’s in a good mood right now. It brings happiness, joy to their night, their day. This year I think everybody needs a little more of that.”

While donations are welcome, the entire event is free.