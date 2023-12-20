BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — AAA expects Americans to set travel records this holiday weekend both by air and on the highways.

If you’re traveling, prepare for packed terminals, crowded highways and just lots of people. AAA predicts 115 million Americans will be on the move.

“Travel has bounced back in a big way. You can expect delays, expect long lines. And we know that people are using all modes of transportation,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. “Obviously, road trips reign supreme. So our highways, our roadways are going to be very busy out there.”

However, one thing drivers in South Carolina can look forward to is saving a few bucks at the pump.

“Like a $50 fill-up down to 40 now. So, yeah, ten bucks. I can see the difference,” said Dan Arnett who is driving to Atlanta to visit family this Christmas.

“The reason I haven’t noticed gas as much or thought about it as much as because it has gone down. So it’s not been top of mind,” said Krista Blasier, Bluffton resident.

That’s because for the past few months filling up has been slowly getting cheaper, every day. Right now, according to GasBuddy, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State is $2.71.

One driver told News 3, he noticed the savings during a road trip to Tennessee last weekend.

“This weekend trip I just took, I was just filling up my tank and it wasn’t as painful as it had been,” Vincent Haggard Jr. said.

“We are now in the winter blend of fuel that’s cheaper. It’s not as expensive as the summer blend of fuel,” Wright said. “Demand has been relatively tepid, so we haven’t seen a ton of people rushing to the pumps. But now we’re seeing more and more people. People are already traveling now.”

With more cars out drivers need to pay more attention to what’s in front of them. Keep your hands and eyes off your phones, go the speed limit and look out for the family driving next to you.

“Going slow. Remembering the Christmas season is about joy and like, you know, trying to just be patient with everyone,” Blasier said. “I think since people are traveling, they’re probably not going to be familiar necessarily with the roads.”

“Be careful and don’t get angry with people,” Arnett said. “Keep the road rage down and you’ll get there.”