Real estate company hosting pet photos with Santa event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Century 21 Action Reality is hosting a pet photos with Santa event to benefit a local animal shelter. The event will happen on Wednesday, Dec. 22 in Richmond Hill and will last from 1 to 3 p.m.

If you do not have a pet, there’s no need to worry. You can still come and get a family photo with Saint Nick.

Admission for the event is a new bag or can of dog or cat food. Those coordinating the event are also requesting collars and leashes of any size.

If you still haven’t gotten a chance to get your photos with Santa, now is your chance. Photos will be taken by Jaimee Raneigh Photography.

All items donated will go directly to the Bryan County Animal Shelter.

For more information, you can go to the event’s Facebook page here.