SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and head down to Plant Riverside this weekend for some holiday fun.

Plant Riverside is hosting the Savannah Christmas Market. It will kick things off Friday evening with a Gingerbread house unveiling, then finish with the third annual Christmas tree lighting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Plant Riverside provided a breakdown of all four events below:

5:30 p.m. – Gingerbread House Unveiling , Main Lobby at Plant Riverside District

, Main Lobby at Plant Riverside District 5:45 p.m. – Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree Lighting , Montgomery Park at Plant Riverside District

, Montgomery Park at Plant Riverside District 6:30 p.m. – Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with the St. Paul CME Church Voices of Praise directed by Cedric Wime , Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at Plant Riverside District

, Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at Plant Riverside District 7:25 p.m. – Official Lighting of the Christmas Tree, Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at Plant Riverside District

All events are free and public.

Roger Moss will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the tree is lit and St. Paul CME Church Voices of Praise will perform as Santa Claus arrives.

Get your family together and bring your children on Saturday or Sunday for holiday crafts, live music, free photos with Saint Nick and a view of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. The Savannah Christmas Market runs until Jan. 1.