Plant Riverside District hosts Savannah Christmas Market for 2nd year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christmas Market is in full swing for the second year in a row.

Spreading holiday cheer for all to hear, the Plant Riverside District is hosting a number of events to keep the holidays merry and bright.

“We have absolutely crushed it already and it’s going to be an amazing time for all locals, all visitors of Savannah,” said Tyler Gray, director of entertainment at Plant Riverside District. “We have a ton of different vendors and we have tons of different activities and programming going on all throughout the month of December.”

The market features 20 local vendors selling everything from food and drinks to festive holiday gifts.

“It’s been very, very busy we have had a ton of great patrons come down not only locals but definitely some visitors to Savannah,” Gray said. “We have had a ton of great activities that are going on, so there is a lot of live music. A lot of people are coming down not just for the booths but just for the good times.”

One local Savannah vendor, Gillian Karatassos, is selling handcrafted jewelry at the Christmas Market.

“I have been so excited for this because I’m amazed that Gillian Trask has taken off the way that it has,” Karatassos said. “The amount of support from the community has been resounding, it’s been really, really good.”

Karatassos said she’s hoping to shine a light on a bigger cause as a vendor this year.

“I’m also hopefully helping to raise awareness about CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children,” Karatassos said. Savannah CASA provides advocacy to thousands of children in foster care.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to experience live music — and even a chance to dine with Santa.

“On Dec. 3, the Equinox Orchestra will be having their swinging soiree which will be in District Live,” Gray said. “Dec. 10, right here in MLK Park right next to the Christmas tree, the 3rd Infantry Band from Fort Stewart will be live doing a special concert right here and it’s absolutely free.”

The Christmas Market will remain open until Monday, Jan. 3.

Click or tap here to see a full list of Plant Riverside District’s holiday events. And visit here for more information on dining with Santa.