NC elementary school elf spreads holiday cheer

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WCNC/NBC News) – In a year filled with challenges and change, a little cheer goes a long way.

One North Carolina elementary school principal took that cheer to a new level on the last day of school before winter break.

Kensington Elementary principal Terry Vaughn knew his students needed a laugh, so he dressed up like the sneaky “Elf on the Shelf” and made mischief wherever he went.

Vaughn was spotted hula-hooping on the roof, sneaking snacks on the playground and even climbing into a display case. It took a little bit of magic for that one.

“I look pretty thin in general, but that’s 200 pounds of man that’s shoved into a piece of glass,” he laughed.

This is the second year he has morphed into an elf, and the word’s gotten around that principal Vaughn isn’t afraid of a good costume.

Parents and staff helped him dress up as the conductor from “The Polar Express,” he even rode a train through the halls.

Vaughn said he knows his silly stunts for smiles this season is really no different than what most teachers do every day.

“This is one small elementary school in an entire nation filled with principals and educators that are going to bat for kids every day and going above and beyond to make things exciting and magical,” he said.