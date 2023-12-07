SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Christmas is right around the corner, so Santa paid a visit to Savannah’s youngest patients at Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah to spread some of the holiday spirit.

“We’re able to take their mind off what they are in the hospital for. Here’s a gift on top of that,” said Heather Newsome, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer.

The food drive is sponsored by Atlanta Gas & Light. They’ve been collecting toys all year through fundraising, sponsorships, and employee donations to provide a special Christmas moment.

“It means a lot to me, it means a lot to the team. Nothing superficial about it. You see what it means to these families,” said Chris Carter, Operations Manager, of Atlanta Gas & Light.

Although the patients at the children’s hospital may be going through a rough time, every year Santa comes by the hospital with thousands of toys to put a smile on these kids’ faces.

Carter has been taking part in this for eight years. He says the impact is understated.

“The more we can grow the more we can give and that means better for the rest of our community,” Carter told News 3.

Although these children would probably much rather spend the holidays at home with their families, being able to receive presents and see Santa lifted their spirits.

Newsome added, “Any time we are able to brighten anyone’s day and lighten their spirit – that’s really what we are all about.”