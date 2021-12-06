Most-watched holiday season shows revealed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to grab a cup of hot cocoa and turn on reruns of your favorite Christmas episodes.

A recent USDISH analysis determined the top TV shows and episodes that Americans love to watch during the holiday season.

Even though “The Office” had just two episodes in the top 15 list, it handily took the top spot based on search volume.

Now, a medical drama might not have been your top guess for the list, but the DISH team found that 33% of the Christmas holiday episodes in the top 15 were from “House.” In fact, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” where House and the team treat a woman suffering from sudden paralysis, took the #1 spot.

courtesy of DISH

courtesy of DISH

Georgia and South Carolina’s favorites were in line with the top nationwide pick. According to DISH, the two states get into the holiday spirit by watching Christmas episodes from “The Office” the most.

The episodes that made the top 15 list were “Christmas Party” and “Moroccan Christmas,” both chronicling the happenings of the staff holiday parties.

If you’re ready for your holiday binge, Peacock now has exclusive streaming rights for the comedy. Here’s a comprehensive list of the holiday episodes: