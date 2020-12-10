Midway Christmas tree farm becomes decades-old tradition for local families

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – The pandemic has brought a lot of economic uncertainty to small business owners, and as one Midway man explained, trying to stay afloat isn’t the only challenge they’re facing.

What started as a journey to find the perfect Christmas tree is now a family-owned and operated business. Paschal Brewer planted his first trees in 1972. Every year after, he and his wife Judy, have been growing hundreds of pine trees on their 500 acre Christmas tree farm.

“It’s an awful lot of work…The trees are not this shape naturally, they require a lot of work,” Brewer said.

The former Navy pilot spent years of labor trying to plant and groom the perfect Christmas tree.

“The income from this is not that much. You think it’s a lot but we put a lot of money back into our trees, and there’s a lot of physical labor involved,” Brewer added.

The pandemic’s brought more challenges to what is already a tough business:”I’m not as young as I once was, and unfortunately most of my children, this is a family-run business, they come and help me sell during the selling period; but they’re 60 miles or more away in all different directions.”

With kids who already have careers and no lucrative incentive to carry on the family business, Judy and Paschal have stopped planting trees. They say they will probably sell for one more season.

Looking back on their legacy, the 83-year-old, said his faovrite part is the people—sharing stories of the countless kids he’s taught about farming.

“I was trying to show her how to pick blueberries…I gave her the fine points and she looked up at me and said , ‘mister are you old? I mean really, really old?’ See I have white hair, and her mother melted there but I thought it was the greatest thing,” Brewer described.

Judy and paschal said, even with the challenges, they feel blessed—encouraging others to help people whose livelihoods are on the line right now.

The Brewer’s Christmas Tree Farm is open Monday’s through Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s they open at 12 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. The family farm also sells seasonal fruits throughout the year. Click HERE to find out more.

