SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s another year of Christmas blessings for local youth and their families, thanks to a well-known Savannah charity.

For 37 years, the Martin de Porres Society of Savannah handed out Christmas gifts to local children. Christ Church Anglican hosted the non-profit for this year’s Christmas blessing event.

Volunteers handed out bags full of presents but the society president said this is just one of the ways they help local youth throughout the year.

“I think it’s important, because if we strengthen our youth then we strengthen our community, we strengthen our state and our nation,” the President of the society, Gail Brown said. “So, by strengthening our youth we also strengthen our families.”

The Martin de Porres Society was founded in 1985 by the late Dr. George and Mrs. Yolanda Negron.