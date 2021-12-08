Local businesses team up for Big Savannah toy drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Eichholz Law Firm and Savannah businesses are teaming up to make the holidays brighter for local children in need.

The Big Savannah Toy Drive is collecting holiday gifts for the Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center.

“One of our core values is getting involved in the community that we work in and we live in and we serve Eichholz Law Firm, managing partner Fatima Zeidan said. “The Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center and the work that they do, we need to support that and we are happy to be a part of their mission.”

Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit that provides safe, child-friendly, and therapeutic services to victims of abuse. The CCAC said this toy drive means a lot to their children and staff.

“Sometimes it takes seeing the good side from individuals in the community to still care about them so this toy drive means a lot these children get to feel love from different people,” Executive Director of Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center, Rose Wiseman said. “It also means a lot for our staff because the staff hears all the sad parts of what these kids are going through.

Wiseman said the center has seen over 225 kids since the pandemic who have been physically and sexually abused. 97% of those reports state children were sexually abused.

“This toy drive means a lot because these kids have seen a lot of drama in the past year,” Wiseman said. “We want to see some smiles on their face going into the new year.”

A number of local businesses are participating in this year’s toy donation drive. Including ForSight Unique Eye Care which serves the downtown Savannah community.

“I wanted to do something on behalf of the office for a child that was looking for a Christmas gift and so we adopted a Christmas list from the Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center,” Owner & Doctor of Optometry ForSight, Erika Morrow said.

“We’re really excited we have had a great year and we want to give back to the community and what better way than to give back to the kids of Savannah,” Director of Operations for Old Savannah Tours, Joey Serpa said.

Old Savannah Tours will pick up all gifted items from each donation location when the donation period concludes on Dec. 18.

“The big finale’s going to be on the 18th that’s when Old Savannah Tours comes in with our trolley and we will be going around to local businesses throughout the city picking up the toys,” Serpa said.

Donors can drop off new, unwrapped gifts at the following locations during regular business hours.

Toy donation bins can be found in the following locations:

Click or tap here for more information on how to donate.