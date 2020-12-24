LIVE: Santa Claus is coming to town! Track him with NORAD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – He sees you when you’re sleeping and he knows when you’re awake. Now, it’s your turn to keep an eye on Santa Claus.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is back with their official Santa Tracker. For 65 years, the organization has been using satellite technology to see where Saint Nick and his reindeer are in the sky.

Though the pandemic hasn’t stopped them from tracking, there have been a few changes this year. Not every child has been able to volunteer at their call center and NORAD is keeping staffing at a minimum.

If you give 1-877-HI-NORAD (877-446-6723) a ring, a volunteer or member of the military may answer your call, or you’ll hear a recorded update on Santa’s current location.

FILE – In this Dec. 23, 2019, file photo a playbook sits next to a telephone set up in the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has announced that NORAD will track Santa on December 24, just as it has done for 65 years. But there will be some changes: Not every child will be able to get through to a volunteer at NORAD’s call center to check on Santa’s whereabouts, as they have in years before. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

“We understand this is a time-honored tradition, and we know undoubtedly there is going to be some disappointment,” said NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter. “But we’re trying to keep it safe for everyone involved.”

Santa is also taking safety precautions as he travels from home to home.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s most prominent infectious disease expert, announced on CNN last week that he took a trip up to the North Pole and gave Saint Nick the coronavirus vaccine.

Santa can also be seen on NORAD’s tracker wearing a face mask.

NORAD says only Santa knows his route, but previous data shows he seems to arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight on Christmas Eve — only if you’re asleep.

Some information via NewsNation, The Associated Press