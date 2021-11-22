LIST: Festive, free family events for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Christmas tree lightings to visits from Santa Claus, here’s a list of festive holiday events free for the whole family.

Have an event you’d like us to include? Email breakingnews@wsav.com.

Burton Fire District’s Santa Mailboxes

Children in Burton will have a chance to mail their letters for the North Pole through the Burton Fire District‘s Santa Mailboxes, beginning Nov. 22. Families can bring the letters to the Burton Fire District Station 84 on 158 Bay Pines Rd.

Santa Claus’ elves will make a trip down to Beaufort to pick up the letters from the firefighters so the children can receive a letter by Christmas Day, guaranteed.

Christmas in Yamacraw

First Bryan Baptist Church and the Yamacraw Restoration Project are renaming and rededicating Yamacraw Square (formerly known as Yamacraw Park) on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Join the groups on the steps of the church from 5 to 8 p.m. for the dedication ceremony and tree lightings.

Keynote speakers include Pastor Christopher Pitman and Jerome Meadows, and choir performances will be taking place. Giveaways and refreshments will also be provided.

Holiday activities will continue to Saturday, Jan. 1, including:

Holiday decor at historic First Bryan Baptist Church

Guided tours of the Knauf Pipe organ, interior decorations and nativity scene

Candlelight services and musical concerts

City of Savannah Tree Lighting

The city of Savannah will be lighting its Christmas tree on Friday, Nov. 26, at Bull and Broughton streets. Live performances will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting.

The city is also sponsoring family-friendly entertainment on Saturdays in December. Performances will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at Bull and Broughton streets in front of the Christmas tree.

Other downtown holiday events include the City Market Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., and the Jingle Bell Block Hop and Candy Crawl on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Jingle Bell Block Hop and Candy Crawl will include pictures with Santa, holiday dancers, Magic Marc, cookie decorating, games and a candy crawl at participating businesses. The event begins at the Christmas tree at Bull and Broughton streets.

Santa Claus to visit Shelter Cove Harbor & Marina

Saint Nick is making his way to Hilton Head Island early this year on a fire truck — a significant change from his usual reindeer-led sleigh. Santa Claus is hoping to get a head start on the Christmas wish list for children on the island.

Claus and Buddy the Elf will be at the Shelter Cove Harbour from noon until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26., snapping pictures with the little ones. Families can also ride the train around the marina or window shop at the surrounding stores and boutiques.

And that’s not all. The first 250 children will get to take home a Hilton Head Social Bakery gingerbread cookie to decorate just in time for the holiday season. The event is free and open to the public.

Savannah’s Boat Parade of Lights

Over 40 boats decorated in holiday cheer will parade the Savannah Riverfront starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Savannah Harbor Foundation expects over 7,000 viewers to gather on River Street and enjoy the show.

Though the parade can be viewed for free, the Savannah Harbor Foundation is partnering with venues like Plant Riverside District and Savannah Riverboat Cruises for new ways to celebrate the annual tradition.

There won’t be a fireworks show after the parade this year, but organizers hope to bring it back in 2022.

Chanukah in the Square

Chabad of Savannah‘s Hanukkah celebration is returning in person at Ellis Square after last year’s virtual celebration.

Savannah residents will get to witness the lighting of the giant menorah on Sunday, Nov. 28. Events begin at 4:30 p.m., with the menorah lighting to follow at 5 p.m.

Mayor Van Johnson and the Savannah Fire Department will be in attendance. Firefighters will be tossing fun treats — attached to little parachutes — including tiny menorahs and chocolate gelt.

Telfair Museums’ tree lighting

Savannah families and visitors are invited to attend Telfair Museums‘ first annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Jepson Center.

Come for hot cocoa, cookies and a children’s activity before the 18-foot tree is lit to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

The lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, and is free and open to the public.

The tree will be on view in the Jepson Center atrium through Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Port Wentworth Christmas Family Event

Port Wentworth is hosting its Christmas Family Event on Friday, Dec. 3, behind City Hall (7224 GA Hwy 21 across from CVS and Zaxby’s).

Stop by starting at 5:30 p.m. for a tumbling show. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected around 6 p.m. and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will begin around 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a photo booth, and all children will get a special gift from Santa.

Families are asked to bring their own chairs and have cash, should they want drinks, kettle corn, boiled peanuts or cotton candy that will be on sale.

Holiday Lights and Nights in Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park

Families can look forward to a drive-thru holiday light show at one of Hilton Head Island’s historic sites this holiday season.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park‘s drive-thru experience is set for Dec. 4 through 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The free light display can be viewed at the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on 229 Beach City Rd. Donations will be accepted.