HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is bringing back its third annual holiday light event.

Holiday Nights & Lights drive-through event kicks off this Saturday and runs through Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Accompanying the light display will be hot chocolate and take notice of what might “be out of place in the park.” The event is free and open to the public.