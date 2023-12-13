LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Workers with the Liberty County School System (LCSS) spent the morning packing, wrapping and handing out Christmas gifts to families in need Wednesday morning.

Christmas presents were distributed as early as 9 a.m. for students in Liberty County schools.

“We have identified 110 families that are in need of assistance this Christmas season,” Pam Farrie, lead school social worker said. “We’ve been able to partner with several community partners to help us provide Christmas gifts.”

One partner, the Hinesville Fire Department, pitched in by delivering and wrapping gifts as families arrived for pick-up.

“Our fabulous partners include Hinesville Fire Department, Fort Stewart Spouses Club, Another Chance Outreach Ministry and many of our central office staff has also helped us to provide Christmas for our students.”

Each organization had angel trees and drop boxes, collecting toys for the students.

It’s LCSS’s fifth year striving to make spirits brighter during the holidays.

“Hinesville is a very small community, so we don’t have as many resources that people can get Christmas help,” Farrie said. “We took it upon our department to provide that assistance to families for the past couple of years.”

The system is looking for additional partners for next year’s toy drop-off and distribution.