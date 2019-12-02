Krispy Kreme reveals new doughnuts for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Krispy Kreme elves were hard at work this season on some festive doughnuts. The company has introduced three new holiday-inspired treats.

The classic glazed doughnuts are now dressed up in spirited winter garb.

The “Santa Belly” doughnut is filled with chocolate crème, dipped in red icing and decorated with Santa’s belt.

The “Reindeer” is an original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with pretzel antlers and a red nose.

The “Present” is a bright green glazed doughnut filled with crème and decorated with a red icing bow.

These holiday treats will only be available for a limited time, now through Dec. 24 at participating locations.

If these treats don’t put you in the holiday mood, Krispy Kreme is also launching a chocolate glazed wonderland collection for one weekend only.

The collection will only be in select locations Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.

