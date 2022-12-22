POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s just days away from the most wonderful time of the year and folks went to the Tanger Outlets in Pooler Wednesday to finish picking their last gifts to put under the tree.

Claudia Kocher said although she wants to get done early, she wanted to make sure all of her loved ones have the same number of gifts.

“Well, I try to keep a list, but at the last minute I haven’t gone over everything and I realize oh, because I try to keep everybody equal and I realize oh someone’s missing something, or oh someone just said they really wanted something, so that’s what happens”. Kocher said.

Another shopper, Catherine Mausolf says waiting until the last minute can leave you to pick over what’s left.

“Oh my goodness, its been absolutely crazy this year, absolutely crazy,” Mausolf said. “The bad part about it sometimes there’s very few items that you want, they’re not left on the shelves, right, we had a hard time looking so, its been kinda difficult.”

Most shoppers out in the last-minute holiday rush say one of the worst parts about waiting to buy your gifts is the traffic that comes with it.

Dana Hilton said she lives in Pooler and every year the traffic is a nightmare leading up to Christmas.

“Oh, it’s so much traffic, like I live five minutes up the road but it takes me thirty minutes to get here,” Hilton said. “Yeah and then if you try to find another way to come in, it’s still packed.”

So if you haven’t finished checking off your list remember to stay calm and remember the real reason for the season.

“Come early and pack a lunch, so yeah come early, pack your patience, pack your lunch because you’re gonna wait,” Mausolf said. “So, you know it’s the holiday the spirit, make the most of it and umm have a good time, it’s all about friends, family, and loved ones.”