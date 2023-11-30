SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s the gift that keeps giving. It provides those mourning family members the ability to hear their deceased loved ones’ voices whenever they want.

It’s a way to keep your loved ones with you forever and Hospice Savannah is making sure that every family has that gift this holiday season.

Holiday Voices is the only keepsake recordable ornament on the market. Each year owner Savannah Kelly donates boxes of the ornaments for patients to record a final message on for their loved ones to have.

“I was inspired by my grandparents who recorded a message in 1993 and then tucked it away in a keepsake box for me and I found it in 2013 it was 12 years since they passed away and when I heard it was the best thing ever it was the best gift I could’ve received,” Savannah Kelly, CEO of Holiday Voices explained

Volunteer services coordinator Heidi Bindhammer told News 3 that family members are always overjoyed to receive them.

“Kristy, our manager, she worked with a patient two years ago she talked to the patient who was suffering from a memory disorder and she just happened to be there when he had some clarity and she asked him if he wanted to make a gift for his wife and he said yes so she asked can he say I love you and the following year the wife came back and said thank you in tears and that she listens to the message every day,” Bindhammer said.

Hospice Savannah partners with Holiday Voices every year to make sure every family has a message from their loved ones before they pass.