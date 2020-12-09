Holiday “Pick Me! SC” animal adoption campaign hopes to place hundreds of animals with forever homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Shelters and animal rescues around South Carolina are working together to save homeless pets this holiday season with the annual “Pick Me! SC” adoption campaign.

Shelters across the Palmetto state are reporting record numbers of homeless animals, with many rescues saying they’re overwhelmed. In the Lowcountry, Jasper Animal Rescue Mission say every day they get in neglected, abandoned, and abused animals that need to be placed in good homes.

60 rescue and animal shelters in South Carolina are offering “no fees” or “low-fee” adoptions through Sunday, December 13th to get help place animals in good homes by the end of the year.

The adoption campaign is sponsored bby No Kill South Carolina and Petco, with the hope to get at least 1,500 animals adopted. Previous years, the event has helped more than 3,000 cats and dogs find families.

J.A.R.M. is offering free adoptions on all of their cats, kittens, and dogs over 6-months-old. Click HERE to learn more about their adoptable animals.

The event runs through December 13th, but organizers say they hope this will encourage more community members to connect with local shelters to help meet their needs in a time of year where a lot of animals are being rescued.

Click HERE to learn more about the campaign or to find a shelter near you.