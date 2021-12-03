Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park kicking off holiday season with drive-thru light show

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Families can experience a festive drive-thru holiday light display at one of Hilton Head Island’s historic sites this weekend.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park‘s drive-thru experience is set for Dec. 4 through 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Roughly 200,000 lights will be on display at the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on 229 Beach City Rd.

“We have put a lot of work into this, about two or three weeks putting everything together,” said Ahmad Ward, the executive director at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

“We want to kick off the holiday season right with some fellowship and being together and trying to end a pretty hard year in a good way,” Ward added.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and educating the public on the freedmen of Mitchelville and their contributions to the community.

Donations will be accepted at the light display to be used for future programs at Mitchelville.