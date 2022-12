HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program.

140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child.

The youngsters, many of who would have had a bleak Christmas if not for the program which is funded by donations from local businesses and cities, were excited to pick their favorite toys, loading up carts to the top.