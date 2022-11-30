Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island will join the holiday fun this Friday with the lighting of its holiday tree.

Santa Claus will kick off the lighting event with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. in Lowcountry Celebration Park. The 30-foot tall tree will sparkle with lights at 6 p.m. and will be accompanied by some live music 15 minutes later, Hilton Head said.

And to close it out, families can get settled on the lawn with their popcorn, cotton candy and hot chocolate to enjoy the movie Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas.