Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas Trees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the holidays come to a close the hassle of removing your Christmas tree begins.

If you live in Savannah, you can take your Christmas tree to the Savannah/Hilton Head International airport’s recycling lot on Aggett Drive. Anyone can bring their bare tree to the airport until Jan. 8.

The Bring the One Chipper program aims to repurpose the festive trees and keep them out of landfills and off the sides of roads. The trees will be turned into mulch for the airport. They also will benefit the lake and pond habitats.

If you live across the state line in South Carolina, you’re encouraged to drop off your Christmas Tree at a County Convenience Center in Beaufort County. Those recycled are asked to make sure their trees’ decorations are removed and the trees can be placed with other yard waste.

If you don’t have a Convenience Center decal you can still drop your tree off at the Shanklin Road location in Beaufort or the Simmonsville Road location in Bluffton.