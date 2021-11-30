Hardeeville Parks, Rec & Tourism Dept. hosts annual Santa’s Toy Box drive

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The City of Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department kick-offs its annual Santa’s Toy Box drive.

Residents can drop a new unwrapped toy for ages 4-12 at the designated drop off at one of two locations, City Hall at 205 Main Street or at the Rec Center at 285 John Smith Road.

Santa’s Toy Box will continue to collect toys for through December 10th.

For more information, call the Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department at (843) 227-4089 or email at recre8@hardeevillesc.gov