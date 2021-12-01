Oh Christmas Tree: Governor hosts lighting ceremony at Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The governor welcomed special guests Wednesday afternoon to deck the halls of the Georgia State Capitol.

This year’s Christmas tree is an eastern red cedar from Palmetto, Georgia, standing 23 feet tall.

The governor hosted an in-person ceremony to light the 25,000 bulbs, with the song stylings of the Atlanta Boy Choir echoing the halls.

“This year has special meaning because of what we’ve all been through over the last 18 months or so,” Gov. Brian Kemp told the crowd.

“In the past two years, if they’ve shown us anything, it’s that Georgians are resilient,” Kemp said, “and together, we can weather any storm that life throws at us and we will emerge stronger because of it.”

Wednesday’s event also recognized the Clark’s Christmas Kids campaign spearheaded by Clark Howard, who hosted his nationally syndicated radio program for decades.

Now in its 31st year, the campaign organizes toy donations for Georgia’s foster children.

“There’s a special place in my heart for people who bring a child into their home and give them a secure place to live,” Clark said. “But I want these children to know something else, they are just as important as any other child Christmas morning.”

The public can get a look at the state Christmas tree Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Georgia Capitol is closed on weekends and holidays.