Gov. Kemp and family host virtual Georgia State Capitol tree lighting

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Georgia State Capitol is merry and bright with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Wednesday.

Gov. Brian Kemp and his family hosted a virtual ceremony to light the tree, joined by Clark Howard and the University of Georgia’s all-male a cappella group, the Accidentals.

Howard, who just announced he’s ending his nationally syndicated radio show, thanked the governor and the many partners of Clark’s Christmas Kids.

Now in its 30th year, the program helps provide Christmas gifts for foster children across Georgia.

“This season reminds of us many things,” the governor said, “the joy in being together, and that we have much more that unites us than divides us and that we as Georgians and Americans have a unique ability to overcome unprecedented challenges when we face them head-on together.”

Kemp thanked the front line heroes, first responders and all Georgians who continue to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe as governor, we have to celebrate the good even when times are tough,” he continued. “And surely when we light this tree, we have reason to celebrate.”